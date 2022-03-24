Tech shorts: Power Mac Center's summer camp and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

DITO ROLLS OUT AUTO PAY, ADVANCE PAY FEATURES

Dito Telecommunity is rolling out Auto Pay and Advance Pay features through its new Level-Up Packs, an expanded product lineup consisting of different mobile plans.

With Advance Pay feature, subscribers can receive and pay for their promo package 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months in advance. They could also get as much as 1,560GB of data for P4.61 per GB.

The Auto Pay feature, on the other hand, lets users automatically renew and pay for their chosen package every month.

More details are available on Dito's website.

GLOBE'S IMPROVED GO+ PROMOS

Globe has launched its improved Go+ promos for its prepaid subscribers.

Under GoSave, Globe Prepaid customers are given the option to use their freebie for P10, P15, or P20 of GCash credits which they can deposit to their GSave account, helping them save up for rainy days.

Go+ promos also have health services freebies, such as the option for subscribers to avail of free mental health consultation via KonsultaMD and HealthNow discount vouchers for medicine delivery or medical consultation.

More details are available on the GlobeOne app.

PHOENIXLAB JOINS LOCAD

Office and gaming supply company PhoenixLab has tapped cloud logistics network Locad to make its operations more efficient, particularly in managing inventory and having multiple online stores.

PhoenixLab's customers range from IT professionals, gamers, online shop owners, to students, and offers products such as laptop accessories, desk organizers, and gaming chairs.

POKEMON KIDS TV CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY

YouTube channel Pokemon Kids TV, which offers a wide range of Pokemon-themed content for children, recently marked its first anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Pokemon Kids TV and famous Chinese video creator team Cat's Kitchen have produced a series of live-action CGI videos titled "Pokemon Sweets Paradise." The series illustrates a warm day-to-day life of a man who lives together with Pokemon and features the process of making sweets.

Following its popularity in China, the series is scheduled to be localized in English and made available on the Pokemon Kids TV YouTube channel. There are three episodes in total, each of which will be released in March, April, and May, respectively.

In addition to English localization, Thai, Indonesian, and Hindi subtitles will also be added.

POWER MAC CENTER'S SUMMER ART CAMP

Power Mac Center (PMC) is set to hold a summer art camp to help kids develop their talents and pursue what they like through Apple technology.

From April 19 to August 30, the store's training arm PMC Business Systems Inc. (PBSI) will offer "Design Trail for Kids," with six courses covering comics creation, 2D animation, game design using various software, and building trendy filters and 3D effects.

Sessions will be conducted online for kids aged 7 to 15 years old.

The available courses include "The Art of Comics" (7 to 10 years old), which shows how to maximize their iPad for art; "2D Animation using iPad" (7 to 10 years old), which teaches kids to learn how to turn their ideas into a motion picture; "Roblox Game Design" (8 to 12 years old), which lets kids build their own game through the Roblox Studio; "Web Game Creation using Scratch" (8 to 12 years old), which shows how to create interactive games using Scratch, the world's largest programming language and online community; "2D Game Design with Stencyl" (12 to 15 years old), which is about creating computer games with HTML5 and Stencyl software; and "Building AR Face Filters and 3D effects" (12 to 15 years old), where they will create customized social media face filters and 3D Portal.

Each online session lasts for 1.5 hours, conducted over four days (Tuesday-Friday). Classes can be availed at P2,500 per student per course, which can be paid via Power Mac Center's Web Store.

Limited slots are available, and reservation is on a first come, first served basis.

TOP TRENDS IN SCIENCE FOR 2022 BY 3M FUTURES

3M has announced its latest project 3M Futures, a new platform showcasing five global science and technology trends in 2022.

The platform explores each topic alongside commentary and perspectives from 3M experts, scientists, engineers, and designers. It also features data from global, third-party research conducted across 11 countries to understand perceptions of these top science, technology, and design trends.

The top five global trends for 2022, according to 3M Futures, include augmented reality and virtual reality; artificial intelligence; sustainable materials; a paradigm shift as a result of a pandemic-aware world, as seen in things like telemedicine and remote work; and equity, representation, and equal access to science and technology learning.

3M Futures is now accessible online from all 3M locations, including the Philippines, through its website.