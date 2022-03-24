MANILA -- "The Kingmaker," a critically acclaimed documentary about the Marcos family, will soon be made accessible to even more Filipinos.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, director Lauren Greenfield announced that they will soon release five new versions of "The Kingmaker," each captioned in different Filipino languages.

The subtitles will be in Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilocano, Bicol, and Hiligaynon.

Dropping this week...five separate Tagalog-dubbed versions of THE KINGMAKER, captioned in five different languages (Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilocano, Bicol, and Hiligaynon). Please retweet this thread far and wide to yr networks, so everyone gets a heads up... #thekingmaker — Lauren Greenfield (@lgreen66) March 23, 2022

First released in 2019, the 100-minute "The Kingmaker" explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and examines the family’s improbable return to power in the Philippines.

It is currently shown for free on YouTube and Vimeo.