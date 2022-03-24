A scene from "Theory of Light." Handout

MANILA -- A documentary film about Liter of Light, a Filipino-led project that brings solar bottle bulbs to impoverished communities, is set to premiere in Dubai this weekend.

Helmed by JP Gopez, "Theory of Light" is produced and distributed by TBA Studios, known for films such as "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral."

It will be shown on March 27 at the Opportunity Forum of EXPO2020 in Dubai, in front of 200 dignitaries and guests.

"Theory of Light," which was supported by a grant from SM Prime Holdings, is a result of a partnership with the office of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Manila Observatory.

It aims to show how Liter of Light is strengthening efforts to take action on climate change from the home, and inspire new generations to come up with ideas that will change the world.

"Most media coverage to date focuses on the receiving effects of the climate crisis -- as victims, and stops there," Liter of Light founder and executive director Illac Diaz said in a statement.

"Filipinos are admired for our resilience, but rarely do stories focus on the rising up, building back, and innovative solutions that communities themselves have developed to take dramatic action. In fact, only 1% of all global expenses for filmmaking are spent on the environment and

the growing climate crisis," he added.

"With this documentary, we want to flip the script, and share stories of common humanity and hope that inspires others to make urgent and right decisions for the people and planet."

TBA Studios chief executive officer EA Rocha, meanwhile, said "Theory of Light" is "the first Filipino global environmental film with a local narrative about the harsh realities of climate change."

"We hope that this project will touch people's lives -- the way it did ours -- and continue to influence decision-makers around the world to create more sustainable and tangible solutions for all," Rocha said.

Related video: