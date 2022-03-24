MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

ARANETA CITY'S 'TAKIP SILIM' EXHIBIT

Araneta City has opened an exhibit of religious relics in Ali Mall to remind the public this Lenten season of the passion and sacrifice of Christ.

Titled "Takip Silim," the exhibit depicts Jesus Christ’s passion, crucifixion, death, and burial. More than 40 religious images and replicas from different parishes around Metro Manila and Rizal are on display in the exhibit.

Among these are vintage Holy Week images of Nazareno, Mater Dolorosa, La Esperanza Macarena, and San Juan Apostol, to name a few.

"Takip Silim" is available for viewing until April 1 at the Gen. MacArthur Entrance of Ali Mall.

CCP'S 'BACKSTAGE PASS' DOCU

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), in cooperation with Southern Lantern Studios and Daluyong Studios, will present a short feature documentary on the backstage work of the CCP's theater crew later this month.

Billed as "Backstage Pass: Life Behind the Curtains," the 30-minute feature documentary directed by award-winning indie filmmaker Joseph Mangat covers the back-of-house activities of the CCP theater crew in lights, fly, and stage areas.

It will be shown on March 30, 3 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater).

More details are available on CCP's website and social media pages.

DAVAO-BASED ARTIST'S DECORATIVE ART TRAYS

Davao-based artist Tanya Gaisano Lee is making her vibrant pieces available in the form of decorative art trays.

Those who would like to punctuate their home decor with her artworks can order a two-piece set and select from three size dimensions: small (12in x8in), medium (14in x 9in), and large (15in x 10in).

Designs include Lee's renditions of a rooster, peacock, and Madonna and Child. More details are available on the artist's Instagram page.

Lee entered the local art scene in 2014 and held her first solo exhibit in Manila four years later. Her last exhibit, "Beyond the Womb," was held in her hometown of Davao.

MET'S 'PASYONG PILIPINO' CONCERT

The Metropolitan Theater is holding the "Pasyong Pilipino" concert, which is based on Gaspar Aquino de Belen's "Pasyong Mahal."

The show will be topbilled by Arman Ferrer as Jesus, Natasha Cabrera as Maria, and Al Gatmaitan as Pilato, and will also feature the Pansol Choir and Joseph Ratzinger chorus.

It will be directed by Dennis Marasigan, with Ferdinand Bautista and Mark Anthony Carpio in charge of musical direction.

"Pasyong Pilipino" will be shown at the Met at 7 p.m. on March 25, and online on April 13 (7 p.m.) at the theater's Facebook page.

PETA TO STREAM 'GAME OF TROLLS'

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is streaming Liza Magtoto's martial law musical for millennials, "A Game of Trolls," just in time for the 2022 elections.

It will be available on KTX on April 8, 22, and 23. "A Game of Trolls" is directed by Maribel Legarda, with lyrics, composition, arrangement and musical direction by Vincent de Jesus.

Tickets are priced at P150 for video on demand viewing. For ticket and bulk inquiries, contact Mitch Go at (0917) 539-1112.

'SANGKUTSA' AT ARTABLADO

Robinsons Land's ARTablad is set to hold an exhibit titled "Sangkutsa" from April 1 to 13 at Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria.

"Sangkutsa" will feature the works of Sining Rizal, a group of artists from the towns around Laguna Lake and its mountain ranges.

They are Ambhet Lugtu, Bello Pasa Jr., Bernie Supsupin, Bong Anore, Charlie Timtiman, Charlie Val, Fernando Jovellano, Gerry Marasigan, Jhune Bernardo, Jonalyn Villar Montero, Jovito Andres, Jun Tiongco, Michael Ong, Oiet Aramil, Reggie Lim, Rey Punelas, Roger Fulgado, Ronald delos Santos, Ronald Limayo, Totong Francisco II, William Alcantara, and Winslomer delos Santos.

Established in 2020, ARTablado aims to provide a platform for emerging Filipino artists.