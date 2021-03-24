This special coffee blend was made for women's month

A woman harvests coffee. Handout

MANILA -- For women’s month, the Philippine Coffee Board Inc. (PCBI) in cooperation with the International Women’s Coffee Alliance has launched this week a commemorative blend of coffee grown by Filipina coffee farmers.

Dubbed the W Blend, it features arabica from Bukidnon, and robusta from Bukidnon, Iloilo, Sulu, Misamis, Batangas, Bicol, and Palawan.

This creation of the W Blend started back in November when the PCBI gave webinars to women coffee growers to prepare for the 2020 coffee harvest season. These sessions were done through PCBI’s partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity (SURGE). This was a special project which supported women-led micro, small and medium enterprises in eight cities around the country. This partnership activity is under the Women Global Development and Prosperity initiative of the US government.

Through USAID-SURGE, PCBI was able to connect with women coffee producers who have viable coffee produce but lacked the opportunity to access new markets. PCBI celebrates these women coffee producers and the women who worked on this project in this special commemorative blend.

Rosario Juan of Commune has been test-roasting the robustas. Jeeves de Veyra

A key component of the W Blend are the robustas which Rosario Juan of Makati-based coffee shop Commune has been test roasting and cupping the prior to the official launch. Long ignored in favor of arabica, Philippine robusta in particular is gaining prominence because of better harvesting, processing, and processing techniques removing its more brash flavor profiles.

“It’s not just any robusta. You can actually mistake it for an arabica because of the complexity of flavor. It’s still very chocolatey and nutty, but it's lighter mouthfeel. Very mild acidity, you get a little bit of fruitiness but also very very mild,” gushed Juan.

“The W Blend truly represents women in the value chain of coffee,” said PCBI president Chit Juan as the W Blend will be sold mostly by women-owned specialty coffee shops around the country. They will also offer coffee and prepare espresso-based drinks with the W Blend by request.

The W Blend will be available with an SRP of P295 for 250-gram packs at Commune, Coffee Brewtherhood in Iloilo City, Dennis Coffee Express, Torogan Kape and Milestone Coffee in Cagayan De Oro City, and Dennis Coffee Garden in Zamboanga City.