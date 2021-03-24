Samantha Bernardo showcases PH eagle-inspired national costume in Miss Grand International

Photo from Patrick Isorena Instagram account

Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo has continued to turn heads at the Miss Grand International 2020, this time flaunting her golden Philippine eagle-inspired national costume on Wednesday.

In a post of Bb. Pilipinas Facebook page, the costume wore by Bernardo is dubbed as “Agila” to represent the national bird of the Philippines, which is considered as one of the largest extant eagles in the world.

“The costume was inspired by our National Bird - The Philippine Eagle also known as the Monkey-Eating Eagle or Great Philippine Eagle. It is considered the largest of the extant eagles in terms of length and wing surface, the rarest and most powerful birds in the world,” the post described.

Watch Bernardo’s performance on the 45:04 mark of the YouTube video uploaded on Miss Grand International account.

Designed by Patrick Isorena, the outfit was intended to create awareness about the decrease of the Philippine eagles’ population due to deforestation.

“This costume also intend to create awareness because the Philippine Eagle is critically endangered, mainly due to massive loss of habitat resulting from deforestation in most of its range,” Isorena said on his Instagram account.

They also chose gold to represent the journey of Bernardo and pay homage to the Miss Grand International golden crown.

“Just like gold it is extravagant, wealthy, rich and undestructible (sic), like Samantha - A queen who never gave up on her dreams,” the caption stated.

Samantha Bernardo trends on Twitter during the national costume competition at Miss Grand International 2020.

Bernardo trended on Twitter again with #PhilippinesForMGI placing on top of the trending topics while #SAMthingGrand was also included in the top 5 list.

She also sent pageant fans abuzz last week after her impressive performance in the swimsuit competition where she made it to the top 20 after getting one of the highest online votes.

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

