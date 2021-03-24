Pia Wurtzbach speaks up about comparisons to Catriona Gray, MJ Lastimosa

MANILA -- There's nothing wrong with women actively competing in events such as pageants and sports tournaments, but being pitted against each other in everything else seems problematic.

Pia Wurtzbach made the statement in her guest appearance on "Paano Ba 'To," the online show of host Bianca Gonzalez that deals with life advice, particularly for the youth.

The topic was on women being compared not only by themselves, but also by society.

Wurtzbach stressed that there is no need for envy and comparisons as "there is plenty of room for everyone," and at one point wondered aloud why this is not experienced as often by men.

"Hindi naman tayo nag-aagawan ng korona, hindi naman tayo nag-aagawan ng puwesto. Hindi ka naagawan at hindi ka rin nang-aagaw," she said.

"Saka 2021 na, tigilan na natin 'yung pagko-compare sa mga babae sa isa't isa. Bakit sa lalaki hindi masyadong ginagawa 'yun?" she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Recalling her own experience, the former Miss Universe said she had to deal with comparisons by society with at least two beauty queens -- MJ Lastimosa and Catriona Gray.

Back in 2014, Wurtzbach lost to Lastimosa as Miss Universe Philippines. It was only in her third attempt in 2015 that she was able to join and win Miss Universe.

"I never hated her and I know people are gonna think, 'Totoo ba? Parang hindi ka nainggit sa kanya or nagalit sa kanya?' It's not really her, I'm just hurt that I didn't win. But it's not that I don't like her or I hate her," she stressed.

As for Gray, Wurtzbach said: "Even though we didn't compete in the same year, my experience was completely different from her year, pinagsasabong kami ng mga tao. Although personally we're okay and wala, wala talagang problema... I don't know why or who created this idea that we don't like each other."

SELF-AWARENESS

Wurtzbach believes that every woman should live at her own pace, but she acknowledged that there are moments when envy and comparisons from within may happen.

"You just have to remember how to pull yourself back. It's not them. Unfortunately, it's you. That's the hard truth. There's something na hindi pa para sa 'yo, hindi pa time mo," she said.

She went on: "You just have to enjoy your own journey. Parang hindi 'yung nagmamadali ka, kino-compare mo, 'O bakit siya, isang sali lang niya nanalo siya agad?' 'Kaka-graduate lang niya, nakakuha siya agad ng trabaho?' 'Bakit siya nakapasok doon sa school na 'yon eh mas pinaghirapan ko 'to?' Who are we to say that they didn't work as hard or harder than you? Parang sometimes kasi we get caught in our own bubble and we only think of ourselves, na 'Bakit hindi ako?' Pero there's space for everyone."

Wurtzbach said feeling envious is the "easy feeling" to embrace, but the challenge is to admit that "there's something that needs to be worked on within yourself."

"I think having that self-awareness na parang, 'Saan ba nanggagaling 'yung feeling mo ng inggit?' Baka hindi ka naman talaga inggit, baka ayaw mo lang aminin sa sarili mo na may kulang pa, or hindi pa talaga para sa 'yo, or may kailangan ka pang i-improve," she said.

"I always tell myself that hindi pa kasi para sa akin, or hindi kasi 'yan ang para sa akin. May kulang pa, marami pa akong bigas na kakainin, marami pa akong kailangang pagdaanan," she added.

