Marvin Agustin stars in Singapore's new cooking campaign for Filipinos

Marvin Agustin is one of the local celebrities featured in the "SingapoReimagine" campaign. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Singapore Tourism Board (STB) hopes to bring a taste of the city-state to Filipinos through its newest campaign.

Actor-restaurateur Marvin Agustin, musical husband-and-wife tandem Karylle and Yael Yuzon, and comedian Victor Anastacio star in STB's newly released video titled "Say It First" as part of a larger campaign called "SingapoReimagine."

The video shows the four local celebrities trying to pronounce "zi char" a popular culinary style in Singapore that is influenced by Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Peranakan cooking, among others.

Zi char (pronounced as tse-chah) dishes are well-loved in Singapore for their big portions, comforting flavors, and affordable prices. These are usually served on melamine plates at hawker centers, coffee shops, and other eateries in Singapore.

Popular examples of zi char include Cereal Prawns, Coffee Pork Ribs, and Seafood White Bee Hoon, which Agustin will prepare using ingredients from the Philippines in a new web series with STB titled "Singapore Reimagined."

For the show, the Filipino restaurateur will get help from Singaporean chef Bjorn Shen.

"Filipino foodies are always game to try new dishes and flavors. We hope to appeal to their sense of adventure by introducing this unique cooking style and creative dishes from Singapore," STB area director for Philippines Ruby Liu said in a recent virtual event with the media.

Here are recipes for the three zi char dishes, as provided by STB:

ZI CHAR RECIPE 1: CEREAL PRAWNS

Cereal prawns. Handout

Ingredients:

8 to 9 medium to large size prawns, butterflied and head removed

oil for deep-frying

3 pieces siling labuyo, sliced lengthwise with stem

a handful of curry leaves or Asian basil leaves

30-50 grams butter

1 egg, beaten

1 egg white, beaten

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tbsp cornstarch

50 grams cornflakes, crushed

1 tbsp milk powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp chicken powder

Procedure:

Heat up some cooking oil in a wok for deep-frying the prawns. In a clean bowl, place the prawns and coat them in beaten egg white. Add in all-purpose flour and cornstarch and mix until it forms a light batter. Deep-fry the prawns until golden, drain excess oil using a metal strainer, and set it aside. After frying the prawns, combine all the ingredients for the cereal mixture in another bowl. Set aside. In the same pan, melt butter and heat until foamy. Add in one beaten egg and stir briskly in the pan with chopsticks to achieve long golden strands. Add in the sliced chilies, and curry or Asian basil leaves. Stir fry until fragrant. Add in the combined cereal mixture and toast for 2 to 3 minutes. Add in the prawns and stir to ensure all are coated with cereal. Transfer to a serving dish.

ZI CHAR RECIPE 2: SEAFOOD WHITE BEE HOON

Seafood White Bee Hoon. Handout

Ingredients:

400 grams bee hoon, pre-soaked in cold water until soft and then strained

12 medium-size prawns, shell removed and deveined (reserve heads)

250 grams squid, skinned and sliced

500 grams clams, pre-boiled (reserve clam stock)

6 stalks chye sim or pechay, chopped into one-inch pieces

4 eggs

8 cloves of garlic, minced

oil for sauteing

1 liter or more chicken stock, prepared with reserved prawn heads slightly cooked in oil

2 tsps sesame oil

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp salt

fish sauce to taste

a handful of chicharon for garnish, chopped

a handful of cilantro for garnish, chopped

siling labuyo

sambal chili

light soy sauce

calamansi

Procedure:

Make 3 portions of bee hoon by forming 3 big balls of noodles with your hands. Heat up a wok with some oil and add in the pre-soaked bee hoon. Leave for a few minutes until golden or slightly charred, then turn over. Drizzle some more oil if needed. Remove from the work and set aside in a plate or bowl. Season prawns and squid with salt, sesame oil, and white pepper. Set aside. Heat up the wok with some oil. Add in beaten eggs. Stir around the pan and cook until the egg forms golden brown threads. Add in the minced garlic and cook for a few seconds. Add in stock and bring to a light simmer. Add in the pre-soaked bee hoon, prawns, clams, and squid. Add in the chye sim or pechay. As the bee hoon cooks, add in stock as necessary for the noodle dish to be saucy. Season with more fish sauce and white pepper to taste, if needed. Transfer to a plate and top with chopped chicharon and chopped cilantro if desired. Serve with calamansi, siling labuyo, light soy sauce, and sambal chili.

ZI CHAR RECIPE 3: COFFEE PORK RIBS

Coffee Pork Ribs. Handout

Ingredients:

A. For marinade:

600 grams pork loin, sliced

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp five spice powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsps oyster sauce

2 tbsps sesame oil

egg, beaten

a pinch of white pepper

4-6 tbsps cornstarch

oil for deep-frying

B. For coffee sauce:

200 ml water

50-100 grams sugar

25 grams honey

2 tsps instant coffee powder, or more as desired

75 grams tomato ketchup

C. For garnish:

1 tsp roasted sesame seeds

cucumber, sliced (optional)

Procedure:

Slice pork diagonally into small pieces. Place the sliced pork in a bowl. Add baking soda, five spice powder, salt, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, white pepper, and cornstarch to marinate. Add a splash of water and massage meat using your hands to absorb the marinade. Carefully add a little bit of water as needed to keep the marinade moist but not watery. Place the mixture in the refrigerator to marinate overnight or for at least 6 hours. Prepare the coffee sauce by mixing all the ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened. Heat up a wok with a generous amount of cooking oil and deep fry the pork pieces in the hot oil for a few minutes until they turn golden. Drain out excess oil and set aside. In the same pan, heat the prepared coffee sauce until bubbly. Place the deep-fried pork and allow the coffee sauce to fully coat the meat. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with roasted sesame seeds and some sliced cucumbers, if desired.

