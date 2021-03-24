LOOK: Plantito-themed birthday party held for Raffy Tulfo

MANILA -- Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo was recently surprised by his family with a birthday party, with his home transformed into a modern plant paradise.

Event planner La Belle Fete shared photos from the celebration, which featured black and white decor, a table setup with succulents and silver ornaments, and even a "plantito" cake.

"Napakaganda nitong setup na ito, parang nasa kaharian tayo," Tulfo was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by La Belle Fete.

"Di ko akalain na may ganito, sabi ng wife ko si Jocelyn eh magkakaroon daw ng light dinner. Ito pala 'yung light dinner para sa kanya. Beautiful, well done, talagang impressive," he added.

Check out photos from Tulfo's surprise birthday party below:

Many Filipinos have turned to plants last year as their way of coping with the pressures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most searched personalities in the Philippines for 2020, Tulfo is known for his online show where he listens to various complaints and tries to resolve them.

