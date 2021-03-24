Fr. Salty de la Rama, Ateneo grade school headmaster, dies at 60

MANILA -- Fr. Emerito Salustiano "Salty" de la Rama, headmaster of Ateneo de Manila Grade School, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 24. He was 60.

Ateneo de Manila University president Roberto "Bobby" Yap expressed his sadness over De La Rama's death in a memo released on the school's website.

He also asked the Ateneo community to keep De La Rama and his Jesuit brothers in their prayers.

"Beloved of the young students of the Grade School and a constant and consoling presence at JesCom's daily Keeping the Faith masses during this time of the pandemic, Fr. Salty also served the Basic Education community as Chaplain prior to his appointment as Headmaster," he said in the memo, which did not specify the cause of De La Rama's death.

Yap described De La Rama as a "true-blue Atenean," having studied in Ateneo from grade school to college.

He entered the Society of Jesus in 1987 after his service year as a Jesuit volunteer, and was ordained a priest in 1998.

De la Rama was also the former president of Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School from 2009 to 2012.