Angkas launches food delivery service to help riders amid lockdown

MANILA -- Motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas introduced a food delivery service on Monday night in an effort to help their riders earn income amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Luzon.

Dubbed Angkas Food, the service allows riders to bring food from selected establishments to customers, with 100% of the delivery fee to be given to them.

"Delivering food isn't our expertise... Pero gagawin namin ito para may pagkakitaan ng pera 'yung mga biker namin kahit papaano, at sa kagustuhan naming magdala ng mga pangangailangan ng ating komunidad na naka-quarantine," Angkas said in a Twitter post.

"Angkas will not take any commission in this initiative. Para sa mga bikers ang lahat ng ito."

Guys legit to, gumawa kami ng food delivery service oha. But this isn't for us. Para to sa mga bikers at sa inyo. We will NOT take any commission in this initiative. Sa kanila lahat to.



For the list of restaurants: https://t.co/dl1b8EYi7M pic.twitter.com/ZK7o2xIAfw — Angkas (@angkas) March 23, 2020

Users can order directly from any of the participating restaurants listed by Angkas, without having to use the app. A rider will get in touch with them after paying and giving their contact details to the restaurant.

The delivery fee, which should be paid in cash, is P60 covering a three-kilometer radius. P10 will be charged for every additional kilometer up to five kilometers.

Angkas assured that it is implementing "no-touch" delivery to protect both riders and customers.