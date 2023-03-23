MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS' NEW ULTRABOOST LIGHT

Handout

Adidas recently unveiled the new and improved Ultraboost Light, which promises better cushioning, comfort, and responsiveness.

Some of its features include a redesigned linear energy point on the sole, a lightweight upper, Continental natural performance rubber, and 10% lower carbon footprint.

It is available in a white colorway and is priced at P10,000.

AVON LOTIONS GET AN UPGRADE

Avon Care Essentials and Superfoods hand and body lotions have gotten upgrades with an enhanced formula for the Oatmeal variant, and new sustainable packaging for its whole range.

The Avon Care Oatmeal formula has been adapted for sensitive skin. Alongside multibiotics, it also contains hydrating oatmeal, moisturizing vanilla, and vitamin E.

Other variants include Hydrating Body Milk, Royal Jelly, and Avocado. These products are available on Avon's online store as well as on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok, and through local Avon representatives. Prices start at P199 for a 250-ml bottle.

EVER BILENA'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY SALE

Ever Bilena is celebrating its 40th year by holding an anniversary sale promo until March 31 at SM Beauty Department Store and Watsons outlets nationwide.

Those who buy select makeup products at regular price can get their second item for P40. Ever Bilena also has 40% off promos on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok.

More details are available on Ever Bilena's social media pages.

GOODEST CAT FOOD

Local brand Goodest promises to offer wet cat food made with fresh meat ingredients and enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Flavors include Tender Tuna, Chicken Chomp, and Meaty Mackerel, with prices starting at P26.15 for an 85-gram pack.

Goodest is available online on Lazada, Shopee, and in leading pet stores and grocery stores nationwide.

HAVAIANAS' SAKURA COLLECTION

Handout

Havaianas has launched its limited edition Sakura 2023 collection across 13 markets in Asia Pacific, including the Philippines.

The collection introduces three designs: Slim Sakura, You St Tropez Sakura, and Flash Urban Sakura, each made for different occasions and personalities.

All three styles are available in ballet rose colorway along with geometric prints of sakura petals.

HONOR LAUNCHES X8A IN PH

Technology brand Honor has launched the X8a in the Philippines, which promises to be a reliable all-rounder with its large display and photographic capabilities.

It is priced at P10,990, with free Honor Earbuds worth P1,590 during pre-order until March 24.

The X8a boasts of a 100MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, a macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. It can deliver up to 13 hours of music streaming, 13.5 hours of video playback, 11 hours of short clip browsing, or 16 hours of social media use.

More details are available on Honor Philippines' social media pages.

LAZADA'S BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT SALE

Lazada is holding a Birthday Blowout Sale from March 27 to 31.

The event promises to give customers more value when they shop for fashion and beauty products from LazLook and LazBeauty.

More details are available on Lazada's app, website, and social media pages.

MONTBLANC OPENS NEW BOUTIQUE

Montblanc recently opened a new boutique at Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque.

The store opening was celebrated with the launch of the Maison's On The Move Collection, which features leather goods, watches, and writing instruments.

Montblanc is also available at Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, Rustan's Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams, and Resorts World.

SHOPBACK USERS' CHOICE AWARDS

ShopBack is inviting users to vote for their favorite brands per category on the platform until March 27.

They can vote using ShopBack's "challenges" feature, and stand to earn bonus cashback of up to P100.

The winning brands would then be awarded on ShopBack's first-ever Users' Choice Awards on March 30 at Fairmont Makati.

UNIQLO'S JW ANDERSON COLLECTION

Handout

This March 24, Uniqlo will launch its "A Sporting Way of Life" collection with JW Anderson in stores nationwide, as well as on its online store.

The Spring/Summer 2023 range continues to reinterpret quintessential British style through JW Anderson's lens, taking inspiration from the traditional sports of British universities.

It includes outerwear, pants, skirts, dresses, knitwear, shirts, innerwear, and accessories.

VIVO Y16 GETS PRICE CUT

Vivo's Y16 is now available at P6,999, a P1,000 drop from its original price.

It has an 8.19mm Ultra Slim Body, 13MP + 2MP rear camera lenses, a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with Eye Protection Mode, and Multi-Turbo 5.5 to reduce lags in games.

The Y16 is available at Vivo's website and stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, as well as in the brand's kiosks and concept stores nationwide.