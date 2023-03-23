Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (right) and her younger sister Sarah. Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach is proud of her younger sister Sarah as she continues to make progress in her mental health journey.

On Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe shared a video posted by Sarah, which gave a glimpse of living with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"So proud of my sister for her progress on her mental health. If you have a family member or a friend who is coping with depression, anxiety, and/or PTSD, don't give up on them please," she said in the caption.

"My sister is an example of somebody who is recovering and doing it the healthy way," she added.

In her latest Instagram post, Sarah said she has come a long way since she "opened the Pandora's box in late 2020."

"It's been a long road and how rough it has been," she said, admitting that it took a lot of time and healing for her to return to normal.

"I can't say I'm at the end of the road, but I can definitely hold my head up high and say that I'm proud of myself."

In late 2020, Sarah made headlines when she publicly criticized Pia for supposedly not being a supportive sister, both emotionally and financially.

The two have since patched things up and have been open on their social media pages anew about how they love each other.