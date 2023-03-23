Fans watch the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Filipino fans of K-pop girl groups are making a positive impact this National Women's Month by raising funds for programs supporting women and combating child exploitation.

In a statement, Globe Telecom said Kmmunity PH was working with fans of several K-pop girl bands to raise funds for humanitarian organization World Vision's projects "that aim to support women entrepreneurs, combat the exploitation of children, and improve maternal and child health, among others."

Kmmunity PH is Globe's online community for K-pop fans.

So far, supporters of Blackpink, TWICE, Red Velvet, ITZY and aespa have collected P51,715 through Globe Rewards for the World Vision initiatives, the telco said.

"As a company that helps millions of people connect with their passions, including K-pop, we believe in the power of community to create positive change," said Mike Magpily, head of Globe's customer segment strategy.

"This time, we engage empowered girls to pay it forward and empower other girls. By working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of many," he said.

World Vision national director Rommel V. Fuerte said its partnership with Kmmunity PH "can provide vital resources and support to vulnerable girls, helping them achieve their dreams and reach their full potential."

Kmmunity PH's fund-raising campaign through Globe Rewards runs until the end of March 2023.

As K-pop became a global phenomenon in the previous decades, the philanthropic efforts of its stars have inspired fans to take similar initiatives, helping address social and environmental problems.

