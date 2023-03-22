In celebration of the 2023 National Women’s Month, the House of Representatives on Wednesday hosted the "KA-BARO" Functional Fashion Show featuring the works of award-winning Filipino designer Avel Bacudio.

According to Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, before becoming a policymaker, she was a model and a patron of the arts.

"This background puts me in a special position to be a voice for the country’s fashion industry. As seen this afternoon, it can be truly a wearable and functional art," she said.

She thanked the House members who modeled the functional fashion designed by Bacudio. These were Pangasinan Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor, AKO ILOCANO AKO Rep. Richelle Singson, Maguindanao and Cotabato City Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura and USWAG ILONGGO Party-list Rep. James “Jojo” Ang Jr. She also thanked the Department of Science and Technology- Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) for including the House in its uniform project.

Several staff of the House also donned and modeled the other creations of Bacudio.

Romualdez praised Bacudio for being a designer who has discovered that sweet spot between functionality of indigenous Filipino textiles and fashion design that is both diverse and inclusive.

"That Avel Bacudio was able to merge in one show the use of both indigenous Filipino fabrics and the Philippine tropical fabrics (PTF), which the House shall be using for our uniforms, is a testament to his ingenuity as an artist,” she said.

The show opened with the presentation of the uniforms for the House of Representatives for 2023 designed by the DOST-PTRI. The DOST-PTRI uniform project promotes the mainstreaming of PTF as a basic material for the uniforms of the government agencies. In compliance with the Republic Act 9242 or the PTF Law, the beige fabric is made up of 70 percent cotton and 30 percent pineapple yarn. Filipino designer Pablo Cabahug incorporated a sinag embroidery inspired by the Philippine flag.

The fashion show also featured the vibrant Philippine weaving tradition, and the creative textiles of the country. The show paid tribute to the indigenous Philippine textiles, designs and accessories. It featured dances and music of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Featured were a combination of the Jota Quirino of Luzon, the rural dance Curacha from the municipalities of Leyte and Samar in the Visayas, and the Bagobo community dance.