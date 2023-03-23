FilAm chef brings vegan Filipino dishes to San Francisco International Airport

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Travelers at the San Francisco International Airport will now have a chance to satisfy their healthy appetite with the opening of a new Filipino eatery.



Filipino-American chef Reina Montenegro has partnered with Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine to bring vegan Filipino dishes to passengers arriving from or waiting for their flights.



Mama Go's can be found in the Harvey Milk Domestic Terminal 1 by Gate B-18 of the airport.



“It has been an absolute dream of mine to share my food globally," Montenegro shared. "I never ever imagined it to be at the airport, [where] 10,000 travelers a day come in and out of here. I’m really excited about that. I’m really honored and really grateful.”



The menu is designed to quickly provide travelers with quality, fresh-cooked meals that showcast the best of Filipino cuisine.



"All of these dishes are veganized. No animal products and no dairy products," Montenegro added.



Montenegro, along with Iva Chen of Lady Luck Gourmet, were honored by airport officials and by San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.



“We’re celebrating women’s history month," said SFO Airport Director Ivar Satero. "We’re celebrating innovation. We’re celebrating sustainable options, healthy options, organic options.”



Mama Go's was created by Lady Luck Gourmet, a small family business run by women, which chose Montenegro as its inaugural partner in a new program aimed to support local businesses.



According to Lady Luck, Mama Go's is also the first-ever Filipino restaurant in an airport in the U.S.