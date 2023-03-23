EXO's Chanyeol is new face of Penshoppe

Chanyeol of the K-pop boy band EXO is the newest brand ambassador of Philippine clothing brand Penshoppe. Screenshot from Penshoppe’s YouTube video

MANILA — Park Chanyeol of the K-pop boy band EXO is the newest endorser of Penshoppe, the homegrown clothing brand announced Thursday.

On its official social media pages, Penshoppe dropped a 30-second clip of its photoshoot with the 30-year-old rapper, who wore neutral-toned outfits.

"He's back and all yours. Chanyeol makes a comeback as the newest member of Team #PENSHOPPE," the brand wrote on Twitter.

Get cool and cop his easy neutrals from 🌐 https://t.co/dMvf4gQbfI#PENSHOPPExCHANYEOL pic.twitter.com/Ew9BvBxJ3N — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) March 23, 2023

Chanyeol joins a slew of South Korean celebrities who have endorsed the local brand, which include boy band NCT Dream, Blackpink's Lisa, Astro's Cha Eun-woo, Sandara Park, Song Kang, Han So-hee and Nam Joo-hyuk.

Chanyeol is scheduled to return to the Philippines in May for a "fan con" of EXO-SC, a sub-unit with his fellow EXO member Sehun. The event will take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The idol last went to the Philippines in 2019 for EXO's "Exo Planet 5 – Exploration" world tour.

