Beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo and her husband, Hayden Kho, are currently in Marrakech, Morocco.

On Instagram, Belo said the city has always been part of her bucket list.

"Another check on the bucket list: Marrakech," she said in her post, which showed a couple of photos of her with her husband.

As to why the place is special to them, Belo revealed that Kho "was supposed to propose to me in Morocco years ago."

Kho has also been sharing photos from their trip on his Instagram page, describing Marrakech as "a real escape from the ordinary."

Belo and Kho tied the knot in a church ceremony in Paris, France in September 2017, months after their civil wedding.

They have a daughter named Scarlet Snow, who turned 7 earlier this month.

