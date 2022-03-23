Tracy Perez has left Puerto Rico, officially ending her stint as a Miss World candidate.

The Filipina beauty queen finished in the Top 12 in the pageant held last March 17 (Manila time). Karolina Bielawska of Poland won the blue crown.

Sharing backstage photos on Instagram, Perez recalled the week she spent with "the best people and the best experiences," as she hopes to return to Puerto Rico soon.

"I can't wait to be back and once again explore the wonders of the island of enchantment," she said.

Perez also described her Miss World journey as "truly eye-opening and life-changing," saying she is honored to have represented the Philippines on an international stage.

"My heart swells with so much pride, love, and honor that a simple person like me was able to walk the stage of the world and leave a mark that will forever remain," she said.

Perez went on to share that she is looking forward to doing more for her country after her Miss World stint.

"To my beloved Philippines, mahal kong Pilipinas -- this is just the beginning of an exciting and meaningful journey ahead! We are now seen, we are now heard, and we are never forgotten. Now I know in my heart that this is truly where I belong, para kay Nanay at para sa Pilipinas. I will always be of service," she ended.

The Philippines only has one Miss World crown so far, won by Megan Young in 2013.