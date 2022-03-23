Frankie's branch at Crossroads BGC. Photo from the restaurant's Facebook page

MANILA -- Frankie's assured the public that they are taking steps to address the incident involving their staff and some supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo at one of their branches in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The local chicken wings joint made the statement after a viral social media post, which narrated an incident where their staff at the Crossroads BGC branch allegedly disrespected pink-clad Robredo supporters who had come to eat at the restaurant.

In a Facebook post, Frankie's promised to hold a "sensitivity and core values training" for the employees of the said branch from March 23 to 24.

"Other branches will also be scheduled for similar sessions afterwards," it added.

Citing their own investigation and review of the branch's CCTV footage, Frankie's said the store manager apologized to the customers on the spot following the incident with one of their team members.

The restaurant chain added that they are also in touch with the family, as well as the person who made the social media post.

"We would also like to assure everyone that we have all the necessary safeguards such as CCTV cameras, hygiene standards, and the proper protocols in place to ensure food safety," it said.

In a previous statement, Frankie's reiterated that "the view of any individual team member does not reflect that of the management or of the whole organization," and that they "respect people from all sides of the political spectrum."

As for the staff member in question, the chicken wings joint said: "He has also been invited to the HQ so that we can hear his side personally. Rest assured that we will treat this matter objectively, and that the proper due process will be accorded to the team member involved."