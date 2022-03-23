Documentary highlights Antique's rich marine life

Still from the documentary 'Antique: Where the Mountains Meet the Sea'

Wrasse crocodile and the oceanic manta ray are endangered species surprisingly found in the waters of Antique.

This and other discoveries were among the highlights of the new documentary, “Antique: Where the Mountains Meet the Sea.”

As of last count, there are only 150 oceanic manta rays in the Philippine sea. The presence of the oceanic manta ray sightings over the course of the Studio H2O team’s dives in the Sebaste Shoal, is proof of the rich marine life in Antique.

The shoal is a marine protected area, already enacted as an ordinance for the natural environment of Antique.

Antique is nestled at the Western edge of Panay Island. Long before modern tales of conquest were told, the province was ruled by the ancients. Seen from a panoramic, aerial view, the seahorse shape of Antique cannot hide its special affinity with the waters that surround it.

It nurtures one of the healthiest and well-balanced marine eco-systems in the country. The bounties of its seas are overwhelming. Antique is seemingly undiscovered unlike other eco-tourism spots in the Philippines.

Still from the documentary 'Antique: Where the Mountains Meet the Sea'

The Studio H2O team of Boogs Rosales started working on the documentary in February 2021. “We were in Antique for 10 days, but the span when we proposed this project goes even earlier than that,” Rosales said.

“So it has been in the works for quite some time now. We really worked hard to push through with our shoot and our survey even at the height of the pandemic. The pre-production took us a couple of months.”

Rosales and his Studio H2O professional dive team journeyed into the beautiful and mostly unexplored spots in Antique waters.

“We did a dive in most areas in the province and submitted a long list of what we discovered underwater. In my almost 20 years of diving, it was my first time to see an oceanic manta ray in the Philippines," he said.

“Normally, we had to travel very far, sometimes to Indonesia or even to Mexico. There are only about 150 manta rays in the Philippines. We might be looking at manta ray 151 and 152 here in Antique. Those are the number of large marine vertebrates in the country.”

Antique is a glimpse of paradise where the mountains meet the sea, where nature and culture are protected, where people are mightily proud of its heritage, culture and bountiful nature, as well.

“Antique is a hidden gem,” Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda told ABS-CBN News. “It’s not yet destroyed. Hindi pa dumadagsa ang napakaraming turista. Let us not allow it to be destroyed or rehabilitated.”

“Antique: Where the Mountains Meet the Sea” will air on Discovery Channel on March 23, with replays on March 24.