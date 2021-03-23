WATCH: Teaser for Pia Wurtzbach's Arab Fashion Week debut

MANILA -- This March 24, Pia Wurtzbach is set to make history once again as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.

On Monday night, Arab Fashion Week released the teaser for the short film titled "Inner Sanctum," which shows Wurtzbach wearing the avant-garde creations of Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One.

The five-minute fashion film was shot by Dubai-based director Alex Suhorucov against the backdrop of rock formations at Buhais Geology Park in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

It will open this year's virtual Arab Fashion Week at 8 p.m. GST on Wednesday.

"'Inner Sanctum,' a private and holy place, is a sartorial homage of Amato's quest to life. The film entails a woman's journey to life distracted by her inner good and evil, but eventually finding her own strength and confronting her own fears to face the uncertain world," read the post on the Instagram page of Arab Fashion Week.

Last December, Wurtzbach was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

A month later, Xpedition released nine covers featuring the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder, with the magazine calling it their biggest project so far.

