Local canned tuna ad gets attention of Burger King's Fer Machado

MANILA -- A new ad by a local tuna brand has gone viral online, and has gotten the attention of no less than Burger King's Fer Machado.

The global chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International -- the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes -- took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of Mega Tuna's latest ad.

The clip follows a woman and a lizard eating Spanish-style tuna in what appeared to be alternate universes.

"What the hell just happened here?" he asked.

Seemingly impressed, he also used the hashtag #creativity in his post.

The new tuna ad was made by Gigil, the same agency behind the viral commercial of a soft drink brand last year.

Posting a screenshot of Machado's tweet on Facebook, Gigil said: "Probably better than scoring a New York Times headline."

Gigil's other memorable ads include one for a brand of cheese, where a man wearing a cheese costume went around town painting a portable toilet; an interrupting pizza commercial; and one for plastic home storage products that followed a home shopping format.

