'I got this when I was 18': Kathryn Bernardo shares her favorite, 'most used' designer shoes

MANILA -- Months after showing part of her luxury bag collection, Kathryn Bernardo released another vlog featuring her favorite designer footwear.

At the top of her list is her Christian Louboutin nude peep-toe pumps, saying it is her "most used" pair in her entire collection.

"I got this when I was 18. I'm turning 25 now and I'm still using this," she said. "I like this so much because it makes my legs long... Six inches ata siya or even higher. And it's very classic."

Bernardo said she loves her Louboutin peep-toe pumps so much, she even got it in black and white colors.

Her other favorite pair from the French fashion brand is the Follies Strass, which has crystal embellishments.

"I feel like ako si Cinderella every time I wear this because it's so pretty," she said, comparing the pumps to glass slippers.

Bernardo's other favorite designer shoes include gold slinky heels from Stuart Weitzman, Gucci Brixton loafers, Dsquared2 Riri sandals, Amina Muaddi Lupita sandals, and Gianvito Rossi Red Bow satin pumps.

She also showed two Chanel footwear: the black and white lace-up Oxfords and the red ballerina flats. The latter is a gift from her boyfriend and on-screen partner, Daniel Padilla.

"I like this because DJ (Padilla) gave this to me, so this pair is very important. Very sentimental ako na tao so hindi ko siya masyadong sinusuot kasi ayoko siyang magasgas," she said.

Bernardo ended her vlog by assuring her viewers that it is "okay to reward yourself once in a while" with items such as designer shoes and bags as a form of self-love.

"We have different ways on how to reward ourselves, like 'yung iba it's traveling, 'yung iba naman... shoes, or a bag. And there's nothing wrong with that," she said.

"For me lang, as long as you set a limit and as long as you're in moderation, then go for it. Lalo ako, I work hard every day and I feel like 'pag meron akong pinagtrabahuhan na bagay like if it's shoes or bags, mas nate-treasure ko... Kasi alam ko na pinaghirapan ko 'yun," she stressed.

