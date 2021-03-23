Bianca Gonzalez vows to always be his 'cheerleader' as husband JC Intal retires

MANILA -- Television host Bianca Gonzalez took to social media to share her message to her husband JC Intal, who announced his retirement from professional basketball last March 21.

Posting snaps of Intal on Instagram on Monday, Gonzalez said she is proud of her husband's basketball journey.

"I may not have been there at the start of your 20-year basketball journey, but I am so proud and honored to be by your side and the end of it. I think one of the things we had in common that made us click from the start is that we knew we were role players in our chosen careers. It drove us both to constantly work to improve, to keep our feet on the ground, and to be good soldiers," Gonzalez said.

The television host also shared her admiration for her husband's professionalism and kindness.

"I so deeply admire your work ethic, integrity, and how mentally strong you were on days that you had a bad game, that your team had a big loss, or when you'd read nasty feedback. You may not know it, but you being you helped me deal with many of my toughest days. It makes me incredibly proud hearing so many stories of aspiring athletes who look up to you and also colleagues whose lives you've touched. You were always so genuine and kind with how you connected with them, which inspired me to do the same," Gonzalez said.

"Every time I would sit in the coliseum with patron tickets as a perk for being your girlfriend, then wife; on the outside it may seem like 'normal lang' but I assure you, deep inside, I would always be sooo kilig and proud to sit there, watching you, with my heart racing every time you'd hold the ball. I can honestly go on and on and on pero hindi naman ako 'yung nag-retire from the game so ang OA naman kung mas mahaba pa ang sinulat ko sayo hahaha. BUT!! I would just like to honor you," Gonzalez said.

In the end, Gonzalez vowed to always be the number cheerleader of Intal "for life."

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday night, Intal said he is stepping away from basketball "after two decades of playing the sport I love."

"It is a bittersweet feeling for me to say goodbye to the game that has been a huge part of my life, but I am moving forward feeling happy and proud knowing I made the most of the privilege to play basketball professionally," the 37-year-old Intal wrote.

"It has been the honor of my life to play basketball. From the bottom of my heart, again, THANK YOU."