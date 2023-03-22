MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CITEM JOINS ECOTOURISM TRAVEL MART

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is set to participate in the first edition of the International Ecotourism Travel Mart (IETM).

The IETM will be held at the ISST Building at James Yen Center in Silang, Cavite from March 29 to April 2.

CITEM will feature a total of 12 companies from the food, home, and lifestyle industries that offer products and services that are sustainable or have a strong ecotourism component.

These include Diwatang Maria, Craftcha, Magwayen Organics Inc., Oryspa Spa Solutions, Dakila and Supremo, Philia Variety Store, Japan-Philippines Moringa, I'm Oh So Healthy, Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corporation, Haig and Lee Import Export, Evergrocer Zero Waste Online Shop, and Resiklo Machine Shop.

GLOBE'S TRAVEL REWARDS

Globe recently announced that customers may now use Globe Rewards points to redeem vouchers for trips.

New offers include AutoSweep and Easy Trip RFID, vouchers for LRT/MRT beep card load, Grab rides, and gas at Shell.

Also available on Globe Rewards are summer treats such as ice cream, cinema vouchers, and discounts at KKDay.

Customers also get a chance to win vacation packages with the relaunch of G Chance the Raffle. Up for grabs are four-day trips for two to Singapore, Vietnam, or Coron in Palawan; as well as GCash, cash prizes, gift certificates, rewards points, and gadgets.

Raffle entries may be redeemed until March 25 on the GlobeOne app.

GRACO'S CAR SEATS

Handout

Baby gear company Graco promises hassle-free and secure travels for kids with its car seats and other products.

The 4Ever DLX SnugLock Grow 4-in-1 Car Seat (P29,999) can transform from a rear-facing harness to forward-facing harness, highback belt-positioning booster, and backless booster. Its backrest can also widen as the headrest rises for comfort at every stage of childhood.

The Modes Nest Travel System with Slide2Me Seat (P45,999), on the other hand, can be turned from a toddler stroller to an infant pramette, and even an infant car seat carrier.

There is also the Pack 'n Play Playard Anywhere Dreamer (P12,999), which includes a diaper changer, a lift-out bassinet, storage for essentials, wheels for portability, and Graco's push-button fold feature.

Graco products are available at SM Baby Company, Rustan's, and Landmark, and online at Lazada, Shopee, and EdaMama.

SOFA PARTNERS WITH TPB

Handout

SoFA Design Institute (SoFA) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), an attached agency by the Department of Tourism.

The MOU is set to be a springboard for a possible year-long campaign that aims to promote various local tourist destinations, capitalizing both SoFA and TPB’s design and digital content resources.

The joint project seeks to support and empower sustainable weaving communities with their creativity and craftsmanship as the country champions sustainability.

TRAVELSAFE BY PACIFIC CROSS

Pacific Cross is offering Travelsafe, a comprehensive travel insurance plan that aims to help travelers prepare for the worst and the unexpected.

It provides 24/7 worldwide emergency assistance, including medical coverage and cashless medical treatment for hospital confinement, out patient, and emergency rooms.

Travelsafe offers coverage for incidents like flight delays, loss of baggage and travel documents, and more. It has individual, family, and group coverage, and are available for persons aged zero to 75 years old.

Premiums for clients aged 76 and above are available upon request.