Food shorts: Cheese Dunk, Shake Shack and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

GLICO'S POCKY SUNSHINE PARADISE

Glico Philippines has released a limited edition flavor called Pocky Sunshine Paradise, which features a summer blend of Peach, Lychee, and Elderflowers.

The company has partnered with Clark Marriott Hotel to give a complimentary pack for every check-in guest for a limited period.

Pocky Sunshine Paradise is also available at some of the hotel's dining spots until March 31, and will be released in stores on March 28.

JOHNNIE WALKER LUXURY BOUTIQUE

Handout

Johnnie Walker has opened a pop-up at Greenbelt 3 in Makati City.

Available until March 30, the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique showcases a selection of whiskies by the brand's Blue Label. Guests can have an immersive whisky tasting experience, and avail of gifting and personalization services.

The 30-minute tasting with a whisky mentor is offered at P2,500 on a first come, first served basis and is limited to a maximum of three participants per session.

Located across Starbucks Reserve, the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

MGA KUWENTONG PAGKAIN WINNERS NAMED

Mga Kuwentong Pagkain (MKP), an annual storytelling contest by the Mama Sita Foundation, recently announced its winning entries.

Essay category winners include "Chasing Ginilo" by Edelwisa Roman Gonzaga for the Pinilakang Palayok Award, "A Soulmate of Flavors" by Ian Ocampo Flora for the Sopresang Sangkap Award, and "Nourishment and Love: A Filipino-American's Understanding" by Jacqueline Dechavez-Brady for the Lakbay-Lasa Award.

The overall winner for the visual narrative category, meanwhile, is "Ang Sinigang ni Lola Emma" by Roel Anthony Wagan.

The MKP garnered more than 350 entries last year. The four winners were selected by a penal of judges representing various academic and culinary disciplines.

MCDONALD'S CHEESE DUNK

Handout

McDonald's has unveiled the Cheese Dunk, a cheese dip that can be paired with the fast food chain's Cheeseburger and Double Cheeseburger.

It is available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide via dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery. Those who order via the McDonald's app can avail of a 15% discount with every purchase of a Cheeseburger or Double Cheeseburger meal.

The Cheese Dunk can also be bought on its own.

MERCATO CENTRALE OPENS IN INTRAMUROS

Handout

Mercato Centrale has partnered with the Department of Tourism and the Intramuros Administration to open a new food lifestyle market at Fort Santiago, Intramuros in Manila.

It is located near the Manila Cathedral, and is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Among the featured vendors are J&J, For Heaven's Shake, Tuna Town, Bagnet Patong, Maria Crispy, Moyumie Shawarma, and Uncle Kim's.

The Mercato Centrale Fort Santiago also offers a weekly lineup of buskers to serenade visitors.

OREO X BLACKPINK MERCHANDISE

Handout

After the release of the Oreo x Blackpink cookies last January, fans now have a chance to win more prizes.

Every purchase of any Oreo x Blackpink products worth P200 in a single receipt from any store lets fans join the e-raffle draw. Up for grabs are an exclusive signed "Born Pink" album and limited-edition Oreo x Blackpink merchandise.

Raffle entry period is until April 16, with a total of 600 prizes to be given away. More details are available on the Oreo Philippines Facebook page.

SHAKE SHACK TO OPEN IN SM NORTH EDSA

Handout

Shake Shack is set to open its newest branch at SM North EDSA in Quezon City.

The burger chain has collaborated with local graphic designer and illustrator Raxenne Maniquiz for the store's construction hoarding. Drawing inspiration from the heritage trees found in Metro Manila and Philippine flora and fauna, her design is a visual walkthrough of Quezon City's lush surroundings and open spaces.

The hoarding will also give patrons a chance to win prizes through a game called "Spy at the Shack." Inspired by the children’s puzzle book "Where's Waldo?", the digital game will have fans hunting for featured images that have been laid out in the hoarding design.

SILVER ANVILS FOR CONTI'S

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant has won its first-ever trophies from the Anvil Awards, dubbed the Oscars of the public relations industry in the Philippines.

The homegrown company founded 25 years ago by the Conti sisters of Batangas received two Silver Anvils for its corporate social responsibility initiatives: One Bag At A Time and Mango Farmers.

One Bag involved the upcycling of the company's used tarpaulins, banners, and streamers into 100 school bags that were donated to scholars of Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid and ChildHope Philippines. The project was undertaken by Conti's with Side B Upcycling and Comm&Sense.

Mango Farmers, on the other hand, shone a spotlight on a group of farmers behind Conti's signature Mango Bravo cake. The project involved a surprise visit for an afternoon treat of Conti's food and pastries to the farmers.

THE BISTRO GROUP PARTNERS WITH ATOME

The Bistro Group has partnered with Atome to offer the latter's buy now, pay later services in select food and beverage outlets.

Diners can use Atome to pay at branch locations of Hard Rock Cafe, TGI Fridays, Denny’s, Randy's Donuts, Watami, Modern Shanghai, Bulgogi Brothers, and Italianni’s restaurants within Metro Manila.

In total, the partnership covers 65 F&B outlets under the Bistro Group.