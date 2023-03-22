Dayanara Torres with her fellow Puerto Rican Miss Universe, Marisol Malaret. Instagram/Dayanara Torres

Dayanara Torres took to social media to mourn the passing of her fellow Puerto Rican Miss Universe, Marisol Malaret.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen-turned-actress said she has always looked up to Malaret as her role model.

Malaret was crowned in 1970 and was Puerto Rico's first Miss Universe titleholder.

"Marisol was always my Miss Universe, whom I admired not only for the glory she gave to all of us Puerto Ricans, but also for the great human being she was," Torres said, as translated by Instagram.

"I treasure our moments together, her advice, and even her scoldings," added the Miss Universe 1993 titleholder. "Because somehow she always felt the desire to take care of me like a mother does to her daughter."

Torres said she is thankful to have the opportunity to work with Malaret and become her friend.

"Puerto Rico today loses one of its great treasures, but its legacy and the glory it gave us will last forever," she declared.

Malaret passed away last March 19 at the age of 73, as reported by Puerto Rican news outlets.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public as of writing.