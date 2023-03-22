After 6 adoption drives, rescued cat finally finds home

Photos from Christopher Alonzo and Palette Studios

MANILA -- The rescued cat from Pawssion Project who did not get adopted even after joining six adoption drives has finally found her fur-ever family.

Christopher Alonzo, a 36-year-old dad to six other cats, adopted Fussy after reading about her in an article by ABS-CBN News, saying that he pitied her and was able to relate to her being “unwanted” after his recent breakup with his long-term live-in partner and the death of his cat with special needs.

“Equal lang dapat ang pag mamahal, eh. So naalala ko yung recent experiences ko… and then sabi ko, kung walang kukuha dito, since mukhang walang kumukuha sa kanya, ako mag bibigay sa kaniya ng magandang buhay,” Alonzo told ABS-CBN News.

When he finally carried Fussy for the first time, Alonzo said he was “relieved” for her new fur-baby knowing full well that he is capable of taking good care of her.

“In my head, sabi ko lang kay Fussy, ‘wag ka mag alala kasi I’m your human now. [I’m] happy for us both kasi alam ko she will be taken care of,” he said.

The happy fur-dad admitted that getting his 7th cat is surely an added responsibility but he also acknowledged that this motivates him to work hard even more.

“When I wake up in the morning, alam ko mas kelangan ko galingan in whatever I do and I have to take care of myself kasi these cats depend on me,” he said.

“Pero I look at it like a privilege that I get to take care of these cats that not a lot of people want. I’m just so motivated to wake up in the morning and greet them and provide for them,” he added.

