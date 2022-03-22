MANILA -- Despite the criticisms on social and mainstream media, senatorial aspirant Harry Roque will keep on with dancing until the end of the campaign season.

“Yes, I will,“ Roque said at a gathering of entertainment media Monday.

“That’s entertainment. We try to please the crowd,“ he told ABS-CBN News, even showing his dance steps with gusto.

“Madali lang, close open, side, side, one, two, three may konting talon,” he said laughing.

The spectacle is no different from the showbiz colors dominating campaign rallies now, with song, dance and celebrity hosting routines energizing the stage and diverting from the hard discussion of issues.

In Roque’s case, he commissioned an original composition for his number and employed back-up dancers.

“Magagaling itong mga kasama kong bata, permanente ko na silang kasama! Pero bawal silang tilian,“ he quipped.

Roque added he is not about to fall into the trap of legal disputes regarding the use of copyright songs and other material during the campaign season.

Roque turning showbiz is seemingly part of his calculated move to shed his previous antagonistic image as a presidential spokesman, which he said was a role he had to portray.

Choosing a venue akin to showbiz (Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City) and presenting a platform to rehabilitate the entertainment industry is part of his new projection.

He said he is advocating for the reopening of more showbiz venues with the help of tax breaks and health support systems.

“We cannot put the entertainment industry in a vacuum as it is interrelated with other sectors, “ he emphasized.

The unfolding of #halalan2022 has yet to prove Roque’s commitment to that area.

Roque also made a token support for artists by honoring the Jose Corazon de Jesus poem “Manggagawa” at the venue’s celebration of World Poetry Day.

Asked if he will sing in future sorties, Roque deadpanned, “I will stick to dancing!”