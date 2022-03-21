MANILA — “A Game of Trolls,” an original musical about martial law and historical revisionism, is returning via online streaming in April, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) has announced.

“This is a critical time to use theater as vehicle for introspection and truth-telling! For our 55th anniversary, we proudly present a musical about martial law, and an advocacy against historical revisionism and fake news,” PETA said on Monday.

The show will be streamed via KTX.ph on April 8, 22, and 23.

Created by Liza Magtoto, “A Game of Trolls” is directed by Maribel Legarda, with lyrics, composition, arrangement, and musical direction by Vincent de Jesus.

First staged in 2016, “A Game of Trolls” follows Heck, a keyboard warrior who works for a pro-martial law campaign on social media.

PETA’s anniversary streaming of the musical coincides with the ongoing election campaign season, leading up to the May elections.

Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the late dictator whose martial-law regime saw thousands of rights abuses, is seeking the presidency and has claimed being the supposed “victim” of fake news about his father’s time as president.