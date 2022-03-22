LOOK: New hotel opens in Tuguegarao

A superior room at the newly opened Go Hotels Tuguegarao. Handout

A new hotel was recently launched in Tuguegarao, dubbed as the gateway to Ilocandia and the Cordilleras.

Go Hotels Plus Tuguegarao is the first property of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts' (RHR) Go Hotels in north Luzon.

It has 136 guest rooms, a partner restaurant in Tuguegarao staple Patio Enrico, and two function rooms that can be merged to accommodate up to 240 people.

The new hotel is within walking distance of Robinsons Place Tuguegarao and a drive away from the Callao and Sierra caves, as well as pilgrimage sites such as Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Piat.

Go Hotels Tuguegarao is also RHR's first hotel under the Plus category, which promises upgraded amenities at affordable price points.

Annalyn Yap, group general manager for Summit Hotels and Resorts and Go Hotels, said it was a "strategic decision" to pick Tuguegarao as its first Go Hotels Plus location.

She added that the move is expected to help them reach "a wider and more diverse market."