LOOK: Miriam Quiambao recreates Miss Universe pose

Miriam Quiambao shows that she still has it decades after gracing the international pageant stage.

The beauty queen-turned-inspirational speaker recently shared a photo of her doing her "Miss Universe pose" in Boracay, where she and her family are currently based.

"Reliving my Miss Universe pose," said the 46-year-old, who welcomed her second child last year.

Photo from @miriamq888 on Instagram

Many Filipinos thought that Quiambao would win the country's third Miss Universe crown in 1999, after Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).

She went on to finish first runner-up to Mpule Kwelagobe of Botswana.

Since then, the Philippines won Miss Universe twice, courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Watch Quiambao during the evening gown competition in this throwback video shared by Miss Universe on Facebook: