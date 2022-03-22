LOOK: Arci Muñoz walks LA Fashion Week runway

Arci Muñoz on the LA Fashion Week runway. Screengrabs from @ramonathornes on Instagram

Arci Muñoz had another rare opportunity to take part in a fashion week event.

The actress was among the models who walked during Los Angeles Fashion Week, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

"Ma! Look! Your daughter opening LA Fashion Week in a Kenneth Barlis [dress]," she said in the caption, not giving further details.

Muñoz performed at New York Fashion Week last month as part of the lineup for the Uplive x Hekka event, which marked the collaboration between the social media platform and the online marketplace.

Prior to her second fashion week stint, she was introduced as the cover girl of Now, an LA-based magazine, for the month of March.