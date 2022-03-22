Lenten exhibit 'Takip Silim' opens

CUBAO -- More than 40 religious images and replicas from different parishes around Metro Manila and Rizal are showcased in a Lenten exhibit which opened Tuesday at Ali Mall, Araneta City.

The religious relics aims to remind the public this Lenten season of the passion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Billed “Takip Silim,” the exhibit depicts Jesus Christ’s passion, crucifixion, death, and burial which ended during the day’s dusk (or takipsilim).

Notable images include images of the Nazareno, Mater Dolorosa, La Esperanza Macarena, and San Juan Apostol. The vintage images mirror the religious processions held in cities and provinces across the country during Good Friday.

“We are bringing to Ali Mall this timely Lenten presentation to bring the Passion of Christ closer to our patrons and nearby communities. May this exhibit make the faith of our mallgoers stronger, especially in this period of recovery,” Aileen Ibay, property manager of Ali Mall, said.

The exhibit is available for viewing from March 22 to April 2 at the Gen. MacArthur Entrance of Ali Mall.