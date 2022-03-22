Former PPO music director Ruggero Barbieri passes away

MANILA -- Former Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) music director and principal conductor Ruggero Barbieri has passed away, according to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

He was 60.

In a statement, CCP said Barbieri died due to aneurysm in the brain at the Pope John XX111 Hospital in Bergamo, Italy last March 20.

The Italian conductor is survived by his 21-year-old son Piolo and two sisters, Daniela and Federica.

"It's a sad day for CCP to hear the passing of its former conductor, Ruggero Barbieri," CCP president Arsenio Lizaso said.

"Though I wasn't president yet when he joined the PPO, I was fortunate to have met him during one of Ms. Zeny Tantoco's Christmas concerts at the Pen. He was a talented conductor, very energetic, and a nice fellow. Our thoughts and prayers are with Maestro and his family," he added.

For his part, PPO orchestra director Eugene Delos Santos described Barbieri as "an amazing and generous mentor who tirelessly contributed to the training and musical growth of the PPO."

"We feel so lucky that we got to know and learned from him during his term as our principal conductor. He will surely be missed," he said.

Barbieri was the musical director and principal conductor of the PPO from 1996 to 2004, and was the first foreign conductor to hold the post for two consecutive terms.

From 2003 until 2019, he would visit the Philippines annually to be the conductor of the PPO during the Christmas Concert at the Pen, held at The Peninsula Manila in Makati. He was scheduled to return this year to conduct the Christmas concert anew.