Celine Garcia's graduation photos. Courtesy of Celine Angelica Garcia

All the struggles and hard work paid off when Celine Angelica Garcia did not just make it to the topnotcher’s list once as she finished prominently in two licensure examinations.

A graduate of Davao Medical School Foundation, Garcia ranked third in the recent March 2022 Physician Licensure Exam with a rating of 88.42%.

Nearly 7 years ago, she was also part of the top 10 after a 91.75% rating (6th place) in the July 2015 Pharmacist Licensure Exam.

“I studied and read with all my heart. I always say, ‘Love what you do and the rest will be easy’. I guess in a way, it reflected to how I studied for the board exams,” she said.

Garcia does not come from an affluent family, but her parents’ dream for her was to become a doctor. Thus, she was determined to keep the full academic scholarship offered to her.

The 27-year-old from Maco town, Davao de Oro, taught part time during her med school days to help with her allowance.

“I'm not really the top 1 but I'm on the honors list (since elementary). My principle was simple: I just did what any obedient child would do. I love to relax once in a while. In fact, when I was in high school, I had a little more than a few’ absences, even my friends know that,” she said.

“In the long run, I fell in love with science. I love discovering new things and knowing how things work. So long story short, I ended up in medicine.”

Garcia also recalled that she had gone through challenges during this pandemic as she was not used to reviewing or studying alone.

“I love going to libraries because I like seeing people read and realize that somehow, we share the same academic struggles. It powers me to persevere more. But because of COVID-19, I had to adjust to having to study alone. That, I think, was the biggest hurdle," she said.

For Garcia, taking the medical board exam was a humbling experience when she realized that there were a lot of things that she did not know.

“After the first week of exams, I was already so down and lost all hope of being included in the Top 10 because the questions that came out were all unpredictable. And then second week of exams came and they were twice as difficult,” she said.

“The whole waiting ordeal was hell for me because I honestly thought I had failed that exam. Then results came and my parents called me saying I even placed top 3. I was in shock.

"All I can say is, I owe it all to the collective prayers of my family, friends, and relatives.”—Report from Hernel Tocmo



