WATCH: Piolo Pascual gives tour of rest house in Batangas

Piolo Pascual (left) gives a tour of his resthouse in Batangas. Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- After showing the lower part of his Batangas property, Piolo Pascual gave a tour of his rest house, which is located in the middle of a mountain.

The veteran actor welcomed celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho to the spacious property, which has a 25-meter swimming pool, a yoga deck, and lots of plants.

Sombrero Island can be seen from his balcony, as well as parts of Oriental Mindoro.

"I put up volcanic rocks for the reception area good for 10 tables, and I'm putting up a chapel over there," Pascual said. "And then a cross, a big cross for a landmark. I'm going to give it to the community."

"Kasi the property is in the middle of the mountain, so ito 'yung landmark," he added. "It looks like it (top of the mountain), but it's not."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pascual's family lives in the luxurious rest house, which features artworks by the actor's mother, Amy.

It also has a home gym, a bar and play area with billiards, a small basketball court, and a vegetable nursery.

"We grow our own food, and the chickens are there," Pascual said.

Belo, for her part, was all praises for Pascual's property: "It's very beautiful and I know it will keep getting more beautiful every year. Because the plants, the trees... you have to feel the energy here, it's very positive."

"And I know this is where PJ recharges himself so he can work again and be ready for the world," she ended.

Related video: