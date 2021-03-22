Pia Wurtzbach is first Miss Universe winner to join Arab Fashion Week

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach continues to make history six years after winning the Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

The beauty queen, host, and actress is the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week. Dubai-based agency Yugen PR made the announcement over the weekend as it now represents Wurtzbach in the Middle East region.

In a statement posted on its Instagram page, Yugen PR said Wurtzbach will open Arab Fashion Week on March 24, wearing an avant-garde creation by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One of Amato Couture.

The fashion event will run virtually until March 28 given the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to officially announce our exclusive partnership deal with Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach here in the Middle East market. We look forward to all wonderful projects lined up for her in this part of the world where there are 4 million Filipinos as well as millions of beauty pageant fans from this part of the world," Yugen PR managing director Ian Borromeo said.

"Pia is also known for her love of travel, beauty and fashion and we are excited to create contents for brands as she has a powerful voice for her community and loyal followers." he added.

Wurtzbach, for her part, said: "The Middle East market is very close to my heart as I have been traveling to that part of the world. I am totally in love with the people and its culture. I am excited to see what I can do to connect and hopefully influence my community through all the works and activities lined up for me for the rest of the year."

Last December, Wurtzbach was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

A month later, Xpedition released nine covers featuring Wurtzbach, with the magazine calling it their biggest project so far.

Related video: