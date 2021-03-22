LOOK: Different sides of Nadine Lustre depicted in fashion

MANILA -- For its latest issue, Nylon Manila has released multiple covers of Nadine Lustre, each showing a different side of the actress.

Lustre's fashion shoot depicted her three main facets, according to an article published on Nylon Manila's website.

The first is "pure and innocent," which featured the actress in a white sheer top and a knitted dress.

"Beginning with a clean slate, Nadine shows her vulnerable side in the first two covers. Wearing a sheer ruffled top and pants, she's aware of the fact that everyone can see through her, especially as a public figure," according to the Nylon Manila article.

"Scorpio on the rise," on the other hand, shows Lustre in "full on warrior mode" with her sheer ruched dress and silver cat suit with cutouts.

"Her silver catsuit with cutouts are almost armor-like while the sheer ruched dress conceals her body, yet still proudly shows her battle scars," according to the article.

Meanwhile, "her higher self" shows Lustre enjoying her newfound freedom with a glittery resin dress and a rhinestone-embellished bodysuit.

"When you've grown to accept the circumstances that are no longer under your control, it transcends human understanding and only then can you attain your higher self. Nadine is no stranger to this concept. For her final covers, she is in glowing, iridescent clothing," according to the article.

It was late last year when Lustre released her visual album, "Wildest Dreams," which reflects her thoughts ranging from mental health to her insecurities.

She co-wrote 70 to 80 percent of the songs in the album, which was produced under Careless Music.

