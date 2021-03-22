Filipino photographer wins in Boston Drone Film Festival

"The Famous Siargao Island" by Eric de Leon. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- A Los Angeles-based Filipino photographer won an award in the recently concluded Boston Drone Film Festival.

Eric de Leon bagged the Nature Photo award for his work, titled "The Famous Siargao Island."

He bested three other nominees, namely Emily Bailly ("Missed the Boat"), Nick Smith ("Grainy Lines"), and Sebastian M ("Sulfur").

Skip to the 24:44 part in the video below to see all entries for the Nature Photo award:

This year's Boston Drone Film Festival was held virtually from March 19 to 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The event aims to "promote the arts and the talented drone community."

Other photo categories include Architecture, Landscape, and 360. The festival also has the following film categories: Landscape, Sports, Documentary, Film Editing, Urban, Showreel, Single-Take, Cinematic FPV, FPV Freestyle, Student Film, and 360 Video.

Meanwhile, the grand prize went to Timothy Hay and Simon Mulholland for their film titled "Perspective," which also won the Best Film Editing award.

