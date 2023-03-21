Food trade show IFEX set to hold 16th edition in May

Last year's IFEX. Handout

MANILA -- International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines is set to hold its 16th edition this May after a successful on-site comeback last year.

The food trade show will run from May 26 to 28 at the World Trade Center in Pasay. It is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry.

"IFEX Philippines 2023 will highlight the idea of sharing, which is at the core of Filipino food culture," CITEM executive director Edward Fereira said in a statement.

"Last year's edition was all about rediscovering Filipino flavors, and we want to take it to the next level by helping Philippine exporters grow their network of buyers and expand their markets overseas."

The 16th edition of IFEX Philippines is expected to bring together more than 500 distributors of products such as beverages, fine food, snacks, biscuits, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood, among others.

The three-day event will also have business matching activities, seminars and talks, cooking demonstrations, and product demonstrations.

"We want to position the Philippines as a sourcing destination that is not only capable of meeting global demands but also offers some of the most distinct and innovative products on the market," Fereira said.

Aside from the physical trade show, IFEX Philippines will also have digital storefronts and product catalogs via the platform IFEXConnect.

Organizers said last year's show attracted nearly 6,000 buyers and visitors from across the globe, and generated US$107.1 million in export sales.