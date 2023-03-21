ABS-CBN partners with Theta Labs for more digital collectibles

Handout/ABS-CBN

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has announced a new partnership with Theta Labs, a blockchain infrastructure provider for Web3 media and entertainment.

This comes after the success of "Idol Philippines" non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Theta Labs' ThetaDrop last year.

The partnership aims to power ABS-CBN's various business units and its digital collectibles. Fans can look forward to owning more NFT collections featuring their favorite characters and stories from ABS-CBN shows.

ABS-CBN will also be utilizing Theta's Video API (application programming interface) across its various businesses.

"Our partnership with ThetaLabs is a very exciting chapter for us," Jamie Lopez, head of digital at ABS-CBN Corp., said in a statement, adding that working with Theta Labs "will bring new features and capabilities to our viewers and push entertainment boundaries."

"The widespread adoption of subscription and ad-supported streaming services, original IP and content in Southeast Asia, coupled with the success of the 'Idol Philippines' digital collectibles on the Theta blockchain, demonstrates the potential for exponential growth in the region," said Theta Labs CEO Mitch Liu.

