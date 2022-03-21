MANILA -- Barbie Imperial wowed her fans and friends as she debuted her new hair color on Instagram over the weekend.

The actress now sports red hair, as seen in her latest post.

"Red hair! Finally," she said.

Most of Imperial's fans were pleasantly surprised by the actress' new look, as well as some of her celebrity friends.

Even her ex-boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga, could not help but leave a comment on her page.

"Poison Ivy?" he said, referring to the popular redhead character.

In a previous interview, Loyzaga said he and Imperial are "good" despite their breakup.

The two ended their relationship after dating for a year.