Palanca Awards for Literature returns after 2 years

Handout

MANILA -- The country's longest-running literary contest is back after a two-year hiatus.

Poets and literary artists can start sending their entries to the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA), which is now on its 70th edition.

"We know that the past two years have been very challenging for everyone because of the pandemic. As we slowly get back on track and ease into the new normal, we believe the time is ripe to, once again, promote and celebrate Philippine literature and honor our literary artists," CPMA spokesperson Bernardita Ben said in a statement.

CPMA is accepting submissions for Novel and Nobela categories, English Division (Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play), Filipino Division (Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula), and Regional Languages Division (Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano).

There is also the Kabataan Division for young writers below 18 years of age, which includes Filipino and English categories. Submissions must be informal, personal essays on the theme, "Life in the Midst of the Pandemic and Coping in the New Normal" (Kabataan Essay) and "Buhay sa Gitna ng Pandemya at Pagharap sa 'New Normal'" (Kabataan Sanaysay).

The 70th CPMA is open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages except current directors, officers, and employees of the Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc.

They may submit only one entry per category. Entries will be accepted at the CPMA website until May 31.