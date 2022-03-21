MANILA - Netflix is inviting Filipinos to experience the British Regency era through Villa Bridgerton.

The villa is actually a mansion in Quezon City glammed up to give “Bridgerton” fans a glimpse into the grand and elegant world of the series.

In the video by Netflix Philippines, TikTok users Pipay, Justine Luzares, Ychan Laurenz, Paula Pelaez and GaiaPoly transformed into British royalty in a high fashion crossover film shot at the villa itself.

They dressed up in gorgeous Regency-inspired gowns, posed around the villa, showing all the classiness that await esteemed guests: a romantic carriage ride, magnificent mansion, luxurious grounds to promenade in, a regal game of croquette, and beautiful string quartet music.

The top Tiktok creators gamely strutted in Bridgerton-eleganza inspired by Daphne and Eloise Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington, and the newest additions to the cast, sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Located at 35 Broadway Avenue corner 9th Street, New Manila, Quezon City, Villa Bridgerton is open to the public from March 25 to April 3.

“Bridgerton” returns for a second season only on Netflix on March 25.