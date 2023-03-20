'The Biggest Loser': MMDA employees undergo fitness program

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Junior Chamber International-Manila has launched a fitness program to make select MMDA employees physically fit through proper diet and physical activities.

Atty. Victor Nunez, MMDA Traffic Discipline Office director for enforcement, said 100 employees were chosen to undergo the program.

"Ito po ay isang parang 'Biggest Loser' event wherein we encourage po 'yung mga overweight na traffic enforcer na mag-participate dito para maging fit," he said.

"Ang objective po natin dito maibalik 'yung kanilang magandang pangangatawan, to encourage them to be disciplined kasi it's also a reflection of their character kapag ikaw ay physically fit at malusog," he added.

JCI Manila president Eric Ke said the organization chose MMDA traffic enforcers to undergo the program as they are one of the most visible in the roads of Metro Manila.

"Sila 'yung nasa harapan natin nakikita parati. Binubusinahan natin. Sila po ang kailangang-kailangan ngayon para paano kasi bumalik na tayo galing sa pandemic turuan po natin papano mag-diet. Sila po kasi ang walang knowledge papaano mag-diet, papaano mag-exercise, gaano ka-importante ang kalusugan, magkaroon ng healthy lifestyle," he said.

The program will run for 12 weeks, according to Batas Trapiko chairman Jazper Tiongson. Every participant will have a support partner.

“We wanna make sure po na talagang meron silang kabatak sa pagkuha ng magandang timbang at hindi lamang po ang programa namin sa pagpapapayat. Gusto namin na ma-integrate sa sistema nila na maging healthy," he said.

The participant’s diet and physical movements will be strictly monitored online.

A lifestyle medicine physician will monitor the progress of every participant.

One of the MMDA enforcers who took the challenge is Benjamin San Antonio, 29, who currently weighs 130 kg. He said the program will help him achieve his goal weight of 80 kilos.

He said he gained more weight during the pandemic. A family history of hypertension is one of the reasons why he wants to cut weight.

“Para po sa physical health ko po para hindi na ako masyadong hina-high blood. Malaki ang maitutulong nito lalo na sa physical fitness ko na medyo napabayaan ko ilang taon na rin,” San Antonio said.

Prizes await the winners of the fitness program, according to JCI Manila.

The organizations is also seeking to partner with more agencies for the Batak Program.