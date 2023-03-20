LOOK: Nadine Lustre visits Masungi Georeserve

HONORARY MASUNGI PARK RANGER NADINE NURTURES TREES IN MGP



MANILA – Actress Nadine Lustre visited the Masungi Georeserve, as revealed in newly posted photos on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Masungi Georeserve said that Lustre was there to get updates about the situation of the area.

"Our honorary park ranger and MMFF Best Actress Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) participated in tree nurturing activities at the Masungi Geopark Project, including weeding out grasses & mulching," it said.

"Nadine wanted to see how Masungi was doing amid our challenges & came to show support. She also shared with us her journey to a vegan lifestyle, which she is embarking on for the welfare of animals & the planet."

Lustre, who has been vocal about environmental causes over the years, teamed up with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation in its call to protect its forests and save its watershed in 2021.

Masungi Georeserve protects and maintains some parts of the watershed in Rizal, which is considered a “priority” area to protect in Luzon.

