LOOK. Jodi Sta. Maria takes cooking class

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria has enrolled in a cooking class.

Sta. Maria, who describes herself as "a lifelong student," said she is taking up a Certificate Program in Cooking and Baking Skills with chef Gino Gonzalez at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies.

The actress also posted snaps of some of the dishes they prepared.

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it from you. Blessed evening everyone," she wrote.

Just last week, Sta. Maria went on a vacation with her family in Palawan after she finished filming scenes in Switzerland and Italy for her upcoming television series “Unbreak My Heart.”

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will be streaming in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Aside from Sta. Maria, the series also features Joshua Garcia, and Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

Related video: