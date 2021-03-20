Sr. Fidelis Atienza, Baguio’s famous ube jam ‘mastermind’, dies at 102

Sr. Fidelis Atienza of the Religious of the Good Shepherd, who was credited for conceptualizing Baguio’s popular ube jam, died on Saturday at the age of 102.

In a Facebook post of her congregation, Atienza passed away in Good Shepherd Community in Quezon City after 66 years immersed in religious life.

The Religious of the Good Shepherd also recalled how Atienza started a Marian bakery way back in 1960 that paved the way “for the delicious ‘crispies’, the forerunner of the angel cookies of today.”

They called her the “mastermind” behind Baguio’s famous Good Shepherd ube jam, which became an avenue for the congregation to send young students to school.

“It was during her assignment in Baguio when we started the now famous ube jam (purple yam). She was the original mastermind behind the ube jam, enabling the congregation to send thousands of youths to school,” the post said.

The congregation also said Atienza, also known as Sr. Fides, spent most of her life in Maryridge in Tagaytay to accompany thousands of people who visit the retreat house for prayer and counseling.

Upon reaching a century in her life, she moved to Quezon City and spent “most of her hours in quiet communion with the Good Shepherd whom she adored all her life.”

“The children in the compound were very fond of their oldest playmate; she was a delight and a source of joy to everyone whom she met,” the post added.

Her remains will be at the chapel of Good Shepherd Convent with a wake and services to be held in private.